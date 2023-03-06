 Skip to main content
Mild weather kicks off our Monday

Mild temperatures return for our Monday as cloud cover sticks around for most of the week before winter weather makes a comeback.

This morning temperatures have dropped into the upper 30's for many locations. A few scattered showers may pass through this morning as cloud cover sticks around. Mostly cloudy skies will take us through our Monday as majority of the day will stay dry. 

Temperatures this afternoon will jump into the middle 50's bringing us mild weather. Cloud cover remains overnight as we drop into the lower 30's. 

There is a Flood Warning still in effect for parts of the Pecatonica River that runs through Freeport. Minor flooding in occurring and still in the forecast. This warning expires Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Take caution if you see any flooded areas.

Looking ahead, both Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. After today, we drop back into the 40's with winter weather returning by Thursday. 

A system may reach us into Thursday afternoon bringing us a rain and snow mix. As temperatures drop into the overnight hours, this activity will transition to snow. 

Snow showers will spill over into Friday morning as the snow will begin to exit and taper off by the afternoon. Minor accumulations are possible, stay tuned to the forecast for more details.

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

