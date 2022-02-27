Mild weather continues into the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first few days of March look to be mild and dry as a taste of spring reaches the Stateline
Tonight, into tomorrow:
We got a taste of spring today as temperatures got into the upper 30s with bright blue sunny skies! Tonight, temperatures fall back into the low 20s with mostly clear skies, however a few clouds could sneak their way into the Stateline as a warm front makes its way into the Stateline for the day on Monday.
After the rather dry frontal passage we will see a breezy southerly wind during the day on Monday which will help temperatures rise into the upper 40s.
High clouds are expected on Monday however they will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain mild into the overnight sticking in the 30s as clouds stick around.
The rest of the week ahead
Tuesday is very similar to Monday; temperatures remain in the upper 40s and has clouds throughout the day. Clouds return overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s
Clouds linger into Wednesday however they could be intermittent throughout the day. Daytime highs reach to the upper 40s while overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.
Thursday remains cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s throughout the day and dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.
The next chance to see precipitation looks to be on Friday into Saturday mainly in the form of rain however it still is a bit too far out to tell right now.