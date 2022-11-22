Mild temperatures settle in ahead of the holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild temperatures move in ahead of a chance for rain on Thursday that may impact your holiday plans.
This morning is off to a very chilly start as some have dropped into the upper teens. Despite a cold start, mild temperatures will move in as early as this afternoon.
Forecast highs today are expected to reach for the upper 40's, some may break into the lower 50's. Even warmer temperatures are expected into tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching into the middle 50's.
Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday with cloud cover building in late with a cloud start to our Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely break into the lower 50's Thursday afternoon as showers get closer to our area.
A few scattered showers are expected from the early afternoon through the early evening. The overnight hours will dry out with cloud cover slowly exiting.
Sunshine will be back on Friday with temperatures a little cooler into the middle 40's.
Heading into the weekend for the Stroll on State forecast, a few showers may move through during the afternoon with temperatures capping out in the upper 40's. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.