Mild pattern settles in to the Stateline as clouds take over the forecast this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild weather continues past this weekend; conditions remain quiet until mid-week. Temperatures return to seasonable by next weekend.
Stepping outside feels like a breath of fresh air as it is quite mild for this time of year. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s across the Stateline this afternoon and drop to the low to mid 30s for tonight.
Clouds take over the forecast this evening and into Sunday as a clipper system remains over the Great Lakes area. Temperatures are still in the mid 30's for the day. Skies gradually clear out by sunset as a high-pressure system moves in.
Starting the week, we could see a few pockets of fog late Sunday night into Monday morning. Fog clears as the morning progresses. Other than a drizzly night Monday remains quiet and breezy with temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's. Similar conditions stick around for Tuesday, temperatures remain in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies.
Springtime warmth sticks around and by Wednesday evening into Thursday, a soaking rain could impact the area. The warm pattern continues through the middle of the month, similar to what we saw for January.