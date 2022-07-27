Mild midweek leads to a perfect end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A humid start Wednesday as chances for rain return for this morning and Thursday morning. We see a quiet end of the week ahead.
Mild Start:
Temperatures are a little mild this morning in the mid to upper 60's with a dew point sitting in the low 60's. When the dew point is close to the temperature, we get fog. As the morning goes on, the fog will burn off and we will see partly sunny skies into the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon as a cold front sweeps into the area. These storms will be hit or miss in nature meaning that one town may stay dry whereas another one gets an isolated downpour. With these showers and storms expect localized gusty winds and heavy rain.
Temperatures warm into the low 80's with sticky feeling dew points close to the 70-degree mark. Temperatures remain warmer tonight because of the clouds, they remain in the low to mid 60's
Drying out and warming up:
The end of the week remains dry and quiet with no rain in the forecast, Thursday and Friday have temperatures within the low 80's and less humidity as a high pressure sets up keeping us dry and sunny.
Sunshine and hot temperatures will continue for the start of the week and the start of August with the only rain happening on Monday. Temperatures will soar back into the lower 90's as most of next week.