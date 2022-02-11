Mild conditions wrap up, colder conditions for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We had a mild day today with temperatures reaching the low 40s! This comes to an end tonight as a powerful arctic cold front sweeps through bringing flurries and colder temperatures for the weekend!
Chilly Weekend ahead:
A strong arctic cold front is making its way into the Stateline and will bring some strong winds and flurries into the evening hours. Winds could gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph throughout the rest of the day!
Cloudy skies continue into the evening until the front passes. Temperatures tonight will be in the single digits with wind chill values close to 5 degrees below zero! Bundle up if you do have any evening or morning plans as it will be quite chilly!
Winds calm down slightly tomorrow however could be gusty at times, skies remain clear with high temperatures in the mid-teens with a wind chill value in the single digits below zero.
Chance for snow:
Saturday night remains dry however, clouds return as our next system moves in. overnight temperatures remain in the single digits with a wind chill value still below zero.
A weak clipper system moves into the Stateline for Sunday morning. With the temperatures remaining cool, this system looks to bring flurries during the early morning hours allowing for clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures look to warm ever so slightly to the low 20s.
We start to warm up each day next week.
Week ahead:
Monday another weak clipper moves through with the chance for flurries in the morning hours. Allowing for clearing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures during the day warm into the low 30s and drop into the teens overnight.
Tuesday, we warm to the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies! overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s. By midweek we could see the upper 40's! however, a more active pattern comes into the Stateline allowing for more chances of some rain/snow.