Mild and sunny skies continue into the week ahead

As the sun sets, temperatures will steadily start to drop back into the upper 20s to low 30s with clear skies. Another warm day is ahead for Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s for the day. A few wispy clouds may make their way in tomorrow afternoon.
Monday remains similar to Sunday with plenty of sunshine and warm weather as temperatures again remain in the upper 40s. Overnight lows settle into the upper 20s to low 30s.
By Tuesday, we take a break from sunshine as clouds and rain chances return to the forecast. Tuesday starts dry and cloudy, as the day goes on scattered rain showers move in for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s.
Midweek features more mild temperatures with mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next weather system. A rain/snow/mix moves in overnight Wednesday and continues for some of Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on any snow accumulation.
We briefly see more February like temperatures, in the low to mid 20s for the end of the week before we return to mild spring like temperatures for the start the weekend.