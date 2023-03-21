Mild and showery pattern continues for the rest of the week

On and off spring showers continue for the rest of the week with mild temperatures for the first official week of Spring. The active pattern continues into next week with more chances for rain showers ahead.
Today remains mostly cloudy and dry into the afternoon. We were lucky and had a chance to see some sunshine to start the day, temperatures will once again reach into the low to mid 50s. Our first round of showers moves in later tonight with most of the heavier rain staying south of I-88, Any showery activity will stay light to drizzly into Wednesday morning.
Similar conditions take us into Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions into the afternoon. Light showers move back in towards the afternoon hours and shower intensity picks up as the afternoon goes on. As we head into Wednesday night to early Thursday morning a few rumbles of thunder are possible with the chance of heavier downpours.
Another dry period sets up for Thursday morning and afternoon however another round of rain showers return for the overnight hours. Temperatures start to drop back into the low to mid 40s for Thursday afternoon . As these temperatures drop there could be a chance to see a wintry mix for Thursday night into Friday.
By the end of the week, temperatures return to the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a few chances for rain showers. The active pattern of mild temperatures, cloudy skies and chances of showers continues into the weekend and even into next week,