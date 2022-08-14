 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Mild and dry conditions settle in for next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a gloomy weekend, cloudy skies and mild temperatures will follow us into the next week. 

Dry and cooler:

This next week will start with gloomy conditions with mostly cloudy skies expected into Monday. Afternoon skies will only reach the middle 70's for a cooler, September-like start to the third week of August. 

The weather will stay dry for most of this week with cloud cover sticking around through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back into the lower 80's for the middle of the week. 

Each day this week will stay a few degrees below average as slightly cooler temperatures settle in. 

Sunshine will return into Thursday as forecast highs will remain in the lower 80's. Come Friday chances for rain slowly creep back, even following us into the weekend.

Next chance: 

With a mostly dry week, our next chance for rain may return into Friday. A few showers may bubble up into the afternoon with a majority of the day staying dry. 

Both Saturday and Sunday bring our next chance for rain with showers moving through by the afternoon on Saturday. Showers will hang around through the overnight hours with some moving out into Sunday. Rain may build back in Sunday afternoon.

We may see some activity linger early into Monday. These details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.

