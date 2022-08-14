Mild and dry conditions settle in for next week

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&