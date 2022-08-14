Mild and dry conditions settle in for next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a gloomy weekend, cloudy skies and mild temperatures will follow us into the next week.
Dry and cooler:
This next week will start with gloomy conditions with mostly cloudy skies expected into Monday. Afternoon skies will only reach the middle 70's for a cooler, September-like start to the third week of August.
The weather will stay dry for most of this week with cloud cover sticking around through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back into the lower 80's for the middle of the week.
Each day this week will stay a few degrees below average as slightly cooler temperatures settle in.
Sunshine will return into Thursday as forecast highs will remain in the lower 80's. Come Friday chances for rain slowly creep back, even following us into the weekend.
Next chance:
With a mostly dry week, our next chance for rain may return into Friday. A few showers may bubble up into the afternoon with a majority of the day staying dry.
Both Saturday and Sunday bring our next chance for rain with showers moving through by the afternoon on Saturday. Showers will hang around through the overnight hours with some moving out into Sunday. Rain may build back in Sunday afternoon.
We may see some activity linger early into Monday. These details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.