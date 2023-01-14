Mild and active weather continues in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Spring like weather returns for most of the upcoming week. Seasonable conditions return by late week.
Skies remained mostly cloudy today, however we did see a bit of sunshine return towards the end of the afternoon. Currently skies are cloudy, and temperatures are sitting in the upper 20's to low 30's. We stay that way for the rest of the evening and into Sunday morning.
By Sunday, mild but cloudy weather returns. Temperatures gradually warm into the mid 40's for the day. Rain showers start late Sunday night, soggy conditions continue into the day on Monday, towards the afternoon hours a rumble of thunder is possible within the heavier downpours. Keep the umbrella and rain boots handy as we could see up to 1/2" to 1" of rain.
Even with the rainy weather we could see temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's for Monday. Temperatures start trending down from there. Tuesday and Wednesday remain cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low 40's.
Another round of active weather returns for Wednesday evening into the day for Thursday. The Stateline could see a rain snow mix to start off before transitioning to mostly snow. However it still is a week away so keep an eye to the forecast for more updates ahead.