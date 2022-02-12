Midwest Rustic kicks off event promoting downtown businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local business is kicking off a month-long campaign promoting other small businesses in the Rockford area.
Midwest Rustic helped organize an event with several downtown businesses called Love on Local which gives Stateline shoppers an added reason to keep their business local.
The event kicked off on Saturday and features of 30 businesses on a stamp card. Once people get six total stamps on their card (three at retail business and three at restaurants/bars) they can turn it in at either Midwest Rustic or the Rockford Art Deli to be entered for a drawing.
Winners of the drawing at the end of the month could win gift cards and even a free one-night stay for two at the Embassy Suites Hotel.
Local business leaders think the promotion could do wonders for downtown business.
"Just trying to get traffic moving, community driven," says Tyler Meiborg, Clothing Manager at the Rockford Art Deli. "Just trying to get people involved and let them know what all is down here."
You can find more details on the event on the here.