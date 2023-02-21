Midweek storm may bring heavy rain and icy conditions

With Tuesday staying dry, a midweek wintry mess will bring heavy rain, stronger winds and even freezing rain for some.
Thanks to the passage of a cold front, breezy conditions kicked off our Tuesday. Winds will settle down as we head into the rest of our day, but still gusting near 20 MPH into tonight.
Afternoon highs will only reach for the lower to middle 30's as we stay cooler overall. Dry conditions will remain with a low chance for a light snow shower to move through overnight. These chances remain mainly along the Stateline.
Wednesday will kick off the start of our midweek mess. The morning may bring a shower or two but most of the activity will holdoff until the afternoon. Heavy rain is expected for most of northern Illinois with a chance to exceed an inch of rainfall.
The rain will move in during the afternoon but as cooler air moves in, freezing rain may develop mainly north of I-20 into southern Wisconsin. Areas as far south as I-88 may see sleet or freezing rain later into the night, however the latest trends are keeping the chance for that freezing mainly into the north.
With this chance for sleet and freezing rain, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties will see a Winter Storm Watch go into effect at 3 p.m. on Wednesday set to expire 6 p.m. Thursday. Icy conditions will lead to dangerous travel conditions, take your time and give yourself space between other vehicles.
Rain showers will taper off for those south of I-20 with the wintry mix sticking around for areas into the north overnight into early Thursday morning. Be ready for icy roads early into Thursday morning. A few rain and snow showers may linger during the morning, but the activity will exit by Thursday afternoon.
Thursday will also bring strong winds across the area. During the morning, sustained winds out of the east southeast at 25-30 MPH are expected. Winds may gust near 45 MPH as well.
Friday does stay dry but chilly with temperatures to stay within the middle 20's.