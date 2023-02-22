Midweek storm leads to Ice Storm Warning along the Stateline

Freezing rain is expected to bring significant icing along the Stateline with areas further south also seeing a potential for slick conditions.
Mostly quiet conditions were seen this morning. More widespread showers will take over this afternoon and evening.
With temperatures to stay below freezing during the entire event further north, Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties have been added to the Ice Storm Warning. The warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Stephenson, Jo Daviess and southern Wisconsin will also be under this Ice Storm Warning.
Significant icing is expected along the Stateline with ice accumulation up to 1/2" is possible leading to a number of threats. As ice will accumulate on powerlines and tree branches, power outages are possible.
Very dangerous travel is also expected with icy roads to develop especially along the Stateline.
Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday with slick conditions also possible. Ogle and DeKalb counties may see 0.1" to 0.2" of ice. Lee county may see up to 0.1" as heavy rain will lessen the chance for ice to accumulate within areas further south of I-88.
With all these alerts now in effect, freezing rain will move in and become more widespread after 11 a.m. The afternoon hours will bring the best window for freezing rain to move through especially along the Stateline.
Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer south of I-20 leading to sleet if not rain mixed in as some may see just a wintry mix.
Freezing rain will continue into the evening commute, drive only if necessary, very difficult driving conditions expected. This activity will taper off into the evening and overnight hours.
Some showers may linger into the morning, but conditions will dry out into Thursday.
Strong winds will take over tomorrow with sustained winds out of the southeast at 20-25 MPH with gusts near 40 MPH expected. Winds will begin to settle into Friday we stay dry but cooler.