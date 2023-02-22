 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations up to a
half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Midweek storm leads to Ice Storm Warning along the Stateline

  • Updated
  • 0

Some may see significant icing

Freezing rain is expected to bring significant icing along the Stateline with areas further south also seeing a potential for slick conditions. 

Justin Headlines.png

Mostly quiet conditions were seen this morning. More widespread showers will take over this afternoon and evening.

WREX clouds.png

With temperatures to stay below freezing during the entire event further north, Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties have been added to the Ice Storm Warning. The warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Stephenson, Jo Daviess and southern Wisconsin will also be under this Ice Storm Warning.

Significant icing is expected along the Stateline with ice accumulation up to 1/2" is possible leading to a number of threats. As ice will accumulate on powerlines and tree branches, power outages are possible. 

Very dangerous travel is also expected with icy roads to develop especially along the Stateline. 

snow and ice.png

Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday with slick conditions also possible. Ogle and DeKalb counties may see 0.1" to 0.2" of ice. Lee county may see up to 0.1" as heavy rain will lessen the chance for ice to accumulate within areas further south of I-88. 

With all these alerts now in effect, freezing rain will move in and become more widespread after 11 a.m. The afternoon hours will bring the best window for freezing rain to move through especially along the Stateline. 

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer south of I-20 leading to sleet if not rain mixed in as some may see just a wintry mix. 

Freezing rain will continue into the evening commute, drive only if necessary, very difficult driving conditions expected. This activity will taper off into the evening and overnight hours. 

Some showers may linger into the morning, but conditions will dry out into Thursday. 

Strong winds will take over tomorrow with sustained winds out of the southeast at 20-25 MPH with gusts near 40 MPH expected. Winds will begin to settle into Friday we stay dry but cooler. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you