...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Midweek stays cold and sunny

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather stays cold, quiet, and sunny with the afternoon bringing some relief from the harsh cold. 

This morning temperatures have dropped into the lower single digits, some have even dropped into the negatives for another cold morning. 

Wind chill values have also dropped into the negatives, but the afternoon will bring us some relief from this harsh cold. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 20's with wind chills climbing into the upper teens. 

Though the day will stay feel cold, sunshine will continue to dominate. The sunshine and dry weather is thanks to a large area of high pressure that has kept much of the Midwest dry and sunny for this week.

With such cold temperatures, ice jams are posing a threat for flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Winnebago county as the Rock River from Rockton to Rockford. Ice jams are holding up water near Bauer Parkway and Latham Road. This watch is expected to expire February 2nd, at 12 p.m.

Temperatures will stay within the 20's for Thursday before a cold front moves through dropping our overnight lows a few degrees below zero. this will also lead to a very chilly Friday. 

Friday's afternoon highs will only reach the upper single digits as wind chill values will drop -15° to -20° into Thursday night and Friday morning. 

Temperatures will still fall into the lower single digits Friday night leading to a cold start for Saturday. The weekend will bring back the middle 30's for much warmer temperatures, at least comparing them to the negatives we're seeing this morning. 

By Monday, afternoon highs are set to reach the lower 40's as chances for rain return to the forecast.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

