Midweek kicks off a soggy stretch

Gloomy conditions take over today with off and on showers expected with a chance for thunderstorms into overnight hours.
Wednesday morning is off a quiet but foggy start. Cloud cover will be noticed as you head out the door as well. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 30's early on.
Cloudy skies will dominate for today as off and on showers move through. The morning may bring a few drizzle showers with lots of dry time expected for today.
A cold front will sweep through the area into early Thursday bringing us a chance for soggy weather.
As we head into the early afternoon, showers and even thunderstorms will move through areas south of I-88. More scattered showers will develop for most of the area into the evening. A few soaking showers are expected to move through overnight into Thursday morning with a few thunderstorms imbedding within the rain.
The severe potential stays just to our south, some stronger storms may spill over into Lee and parts of DeKalb County but we are not under any severe outlook. If any of these storms reach areas near and south of I-88, hail and stronger winds will be the biggest concern.
A few scattered showers will stick around early Thursday morning with the afternoon turning dry. Thanks to the passage of the cold front, temperatures will only reach into the middle 40's through the end of the week.
Most of Friday stays dry, however with our next system joining us late Friday night into Saturday morning. As temperatures will drop near freezing, snow may mix in with the rain overnight early into Saturday morning.
Temperatures may drop cool enough to support just wet snow early Saturday morning leading to a chance for some slushy accumulations. It is still too early to say if and how much snow may accumulate.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.