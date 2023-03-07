Midweek brings a brief break from active weather

Midweek brings us a brief break from wet weather before the end of the week brings us another chance for snow.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the lower to middle 30's as we're off to a brisk start. Cloudy skies dominate early but cloud cover will slowly exit allowing sunshine to return into the early afternoon.
Enjoy the sunshine as clouds will quickly return for mostly cloudy skies into the overnight hours. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 40's with a light breeze as winds will gust near 20 MPH.
Mostly cloudy skies will take us through Wednesday as temperatures will also stay within the 40's. Dry conditions stick around for most of Thursday however, our next system will move in late Thursday bringing back winter weather.
A few rain and snow showers are possible late Thursday but as temperatures drop, snow showers will take over. These snow showers will follow us into Friday morning leading to some accumulation.
It is too early to know any accurate totals and with the chance of rain mixing in, that too will impact how much snow we may see. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.
The weekend does dry out as cloud cover remains and temperatures will likely stay within the middle 30's.