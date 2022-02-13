Midway Village Museum showcases the history of African Americans in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum is celebrating Black History Month telling the stories of African Americans from the Stateline and from across the country.
Midway Village hosted a meet and greet with a local actor, telling the story of an escaped slave the early 1860s.
In the play, "Ben Butler", Robert Strader plays the role of Shepard Mallory, an escaped slave demanding sanctuary from Union General Ben Butler.
"This is a true event from history we're doing in the play," says Producer Richard Raether. "They thought it would tie in perfectly with what they're doing here at Midway Village."
During the meet and greet, Midway Village also showcased their Black History Month exhibit, "From Rockford to the White House: James and Jessie Williams."
The exhibit shows the history of James Williams, a Civil War veteran, and his daughter, Jessie, the first Black woman to attend a White House event.
The exhibit also details the history of African Americans in the Rockford area. Midway Village will show the exhibit for the entire month of February.
More information about "Ben Butler" is available on the Artists' Ensemble Theater website.