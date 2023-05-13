Midway Village hosts "Lil Peaches" in celebration of iconic Women's baseball team

ROCKFORD — The annual celebration of Rockford’s iconic local baseball team returned to Midway Village, with the women of the Rockford Peaches Baseball Living History League kicking off the first event of the season in the Victorian Village.
The Peaches Playdate event was held at the Midway Village Museum with an exhibition game featuring Rock Valley College Softball alumni, members of the Traveling Peaches and the "Lil Peaches" a local, youth girl's baseball team.
The purpose of the event was to encourage girls to play baseball, a male dominated sport, and to remind those of the famous Rockford Peaches baseball team that the movie "A League Of Their Own" was based on.
Natasha Roberts, a parent of one of the Lil' Peaches says she got her daughter involved not only because of her love of the game, but to remind her that she can do anything a boy can do.
"That's what I've taught her," she said.
"This is my hometown, my Grandma watched the original Peaches so it's amazing we can do this and run with this because this is 815, this is hometown here."
One of the Traveling Peaches says presenting history from the league with full uniforms and equipment is important.
"It's a great honor," Rebecca Tulloch said.
"We don't play at the level that the original players did, they were real professionals so to keep their story alive is special."
According to the Midway Village Museum, this is just the start of Peaches events planned at the Museum.