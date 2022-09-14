Metra announces stoppage to four commuter lines on Thursday

CHICAGO — As a potential freight railway strike could happen as soon as Friday, Metra announces a stoppage of service coming to Chicago bound commuter lines Thursday, September 15th.
Metra announced the following schedule changes to it's BNSF trains:
The following BNSF trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept. 15:
- Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)
- Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
The following Union Pacific trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:
Union Pacific North
- Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)
- Outbound trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
Union Pacific Northwest
- Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)
- Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
Union Pacific West
- Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)
- Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
Metra says negotiations between the unions and freight railroads are ongoing at this time and say "we are hopeful that a settlement will be reached before the strike deadline."
"We will provide additional updates as soon as more information becomes available."