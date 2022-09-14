 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metra announces stoppage to four commuter lines on Thursday

  • 0
Railroad strike, and the economic damage it would cause, looms closer

A BNSF engine pull Metra commuter train cars at the Metra/BNSF railroad yard outside of downtown on September 13 in Chicago, Illinois. A freight railroad strike, and the economic upheaval it could cause, is getting closer and closer to reality.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

CHICAGO — As a potential freight railway strike could happen as soon as Friday, Metra announces a stoppage of service coming to Chicago bound commuter lines Thursday, September 15th.

Metra announced the following schedule changes to it's BNSF trains:

The following BNSF trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept. 15:

  • Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)
  • Outbound trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

The following Union Pacific trains will not operate Thursday night, Sept 15:

Union Pacific North

  • Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)
  • Outbound trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific Northwest

  • Inbound trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)
  • Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Union Pacific West

  • Inbound train 68 is canceled (departs Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)
  • Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)

Metra says negotiations between the unions and freight railroads are ongoing at this time and say "we are hopeful that a settlement will be reached before the strike deadline."

"We will provide additional updates as soon as more information becomes available."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you