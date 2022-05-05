Mercyhealth's Rockton Ave. campus to transition to standby ER Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth says the Rockton Ave. emergency department will transition to a standby status beginning tomorrow.
Mercyhealth says emergency services at their Rockton Ave. campus will transition to a standby emergency department beginning Friday, May 6.
According to Mercyhealth, the Hospital Emergency Service Act requires a registered nurse on duty in the hospital to be available and a licensed physician to be on call for emergency services at all times.
Mercyhealth made the announcement of the changes in November, leading to public backlash from city leaders, including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, who said that Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea disrespected residents on Rockford's west side.
The Illinois Health and Services Review Board voted in favor of Mercyhealth's decision in March. Three members of the board, including Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator at the Winnebago County Health Department, recused themselves from the vote.
Mayor Tom McNamara said after the vote that he would "continue to fight for what is right."
"In making the vote, nearly every member commented that they had great reservations about the decision, but were bound by statute to vote yes since the organization had submitted the appropriate paperwork. I’m glad that the members were concerned about this closure impacting the most vulnerable in our community. I am too. I will continue to fight for what is right for our residents and for our community,” McNamara said.
Mercyhealth says their review of the Rockton Ave. hospital showed that, "the majority of patients accessing the emergency department did not need emergency care and could be treated at an urgent care facility."
Mercyhealth, in a release Thursday, says they could not secure manpower, staff, or financial capabilities to keep two emergency trauma departments on one license in Rockford.
The statement says radiation oncology, medical oncology, pain management, outpatient ORs, primary endoscopy suite, and numerous clinical services will stay at Rockton Ave.