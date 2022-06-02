Mercyhealth security officials say incidents like Tulsa hospital shooting are always on their mind

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a shooting on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, many across the country, including locally, are asking whether they are safe at their own doctor's office.
One day after the shooting, 13 News spoke with Michael Van Vleet, Security Manager at Mercyhealth, who says incidents like what happened Wednesday in Tulsa is always at the top of his mind.
"The active threat and disruptive behavior which has become more prevalent in healthcare," Van Vleet says. "It's all a part of our workplace violence prevention program, we have training on it and work with the officers."
RELATED: OSF HealthCare reacts to Tulsa shooting, says violence against health care workers is 'not a new phenomenon'
Van Vleet added that he and his security crews continue to train for these kinds of incidents to keep patients and staff members safe.
Security officials also say the COVID-19 pandemic helped make hospitals and other health care facilities more secure due to the limited access to the hospitals due to enhanced health and safety protocols.