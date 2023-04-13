Mercyhealth celebrates Donate Life Month with flag-raising ceremony

April is Donate Life month and hospitals across the state are raising purple flags to honor donor heroes and their families and celebrate the life giving gift of organ and tissue donation.
Every year, in honor of organ, tissue and eye donors, Javon Bea Hospital -Riverside campus raised a Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network flag this afternoon. In attendance was Mercyhealth Vice President Dr. John Dorsey, Gift of Hope manager Allison Wallace, and liver recipient Andy Trosper.
Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network was created to coordinate the recovery and transplantation of donated organs and tissues in the northern three-quarters of Illinois and northwest Indiana. They work with more than 180 hospitals across the state including Javon Bea.
According to Mercyhealth Vice President, this year thirteen families have been worked with and just about 45 organs were donated for transplants and 26 people received tissue donations. Overall, 43 lives were saved due to the collaboration between Javon Bea and Gift of Hope.
“These events are bittersweet because there is always a loss and someone who has a gain but how wonderful that we have been able to make such a difference in so many peoples lives” Mercyhealth Vice President stated during the event this afternoon.
Andy Trosper, a liver transplant recipient was in attendance to tell his story and share his gratitude towards his donor and the countless doctors and nurses at Javon Bea.
Trosper battled liver disease for 18 years before receiving a life saving liver donation in 2010. He was in and out of hospitals and doctors appointments trying to find cures for his disease. Unfortunately, a transplant was the only cure. “You get to the end and get a transplant or you don't and for me it was the alternative.”
His transplant came from a teen at the time, and has lasted him thirteen years without any complications or further treatment. Without this transplant Trosper would never have been able to see his daughters weddings, see his grandkids, or celebrate 46 years of marriage to his wife.
Becoming an organ donor is simple and easy, find out more here.Gift of Hope manager reminds donors to communicate their wishes to family members and to update their license and ID cards.