Mental health programs in Winnebago County to receive almost $8 million in funding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mental health programs in Winnebago County are extending operations with more funding.
The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board says they received applications for continued funding from programs who received funding last year, totaling almost $8 million.
Funding for the Program Year 2022-2023, according to the WCCMHB, comes from a half-cent sales tax and can total up to $15 million.
Here is a breakdown of the funding going to local mental health resources:
- Winnebago County Doula Program: $166,765
- Winnebago County EPIC Program: $353,206
- City of Rockford Crisis Co-Response Team: $1,831,547
- Crusader Community Clinic Behavioral Health Services Expansion: $435,658
- Remedies Renewing Lives Domestic Violence Therapy and Advocacy Project: $32,763
- Rosecrance Access to Care: $2,827,443
- Stepping Stones Counseling Center: $325,913
- UIC College of Medicine CARE (Compassionate Appreciation for Recovery in Everyone) Program: $323,441
- Winnebago County Jail Behavioral Health Program: $1,123,203
- Youth Services Network Youth Trauma Clinic: $541,270
The programs will receive funding contingent on the execution of funding agreements and work plans. The board says the more proposals will be considered at their next meeting on May 4.