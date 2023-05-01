Melanoma Monday is the first Monday in May

As we head into the summer months and spend more time outside in the sun, it is more important than ever to protect yourself against skin cancer.
The entire month of May is skin cancer awareness month, melanoma Monday is recognized every year on the first Monday in May to raise awareness about the most serious form of skin cancer and ways to prevent it.
Melanoma is a cancer of the pigment cells on our skin, not all melanomas are pigmented but most of them are. If caught and detected early, melanoma is curable in almost all cases. However, if it has spread like all cancers is more serious.
The most important sign of melanoma is a new spot on the skin or a spot that is changing in size, shape, or color. Another important sign is if a spot looks different from all the other spots on your skin.
Remember the ABCDE to be on the lookout for melanoma, A: asymmetry, B: border, C: color, D: diameter, E: evolving.
If you notice any of these things, contact your primary care physician. By getting another set of eyes on your skin helps to tell if it is or is not a concern.
If you have a family history of melanoma then you are at a higher risk for developing melanoma.
According to Dr. Mark Albertini a professor of medicine at University of Wisconsin and the chief of oncology at the Madison VA Hospital, "The importance of just the self awareness looking at the skin, further evaluate if there's any spot that looks to be concerning, and being comfortable telling your loved ones, your family, even your neighbor or someone else that there's a spot that looks concerning. We all need to look out for each other and I think that awareness and early detection is going to be carrying a lot of patients."