Meet the two organizations Rockford is trusting to battle youth violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford green lit $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds on Monday to battle youth violence.
That money will be split evenly between The Community Life Center of Rockford and Northwest Rockford Neighbors. We'll break down both organizations and how they plan to use the money to battle youth violence.
*The Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence still has to give final approval of the funding*
Community Life Center of Rockford:
The Community Life Center of Rockford is a relatively young organization, only starting a couple of years ago in 2020 by Artese and Bethany Simmons. However, there are several experienced people who have worked with youth for several years, many of which, including Artese, worked at the Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club.
Their philosophy is to have kids around more adults than just the counselors at the center. Their approach will create a community center where veterans and mentors are welcome alike to come and mentor kids.
Kids isn't the only focus for the Simmons though. Their plans for the $50,000 would be to target an older age group between 18 and 24-year-old. Bethany says that age group is still responsible for a lot of crime and can benefit from structure and mentorship.
“I think now is a perfect time to be involved with our young people during summer because not just the little ones need a place to go, but our older kids need a place to go," Simmons said. "A lot of our crime now happens between the ages of 18 and 24.”
Artese says there would be a focused effort to help advance education for this age group, or find them career opportunities.
"Help the kids who didn't finish school, maybe get them back into like a GED program, maybe get them into the trades," Simmons said.
Bethany says the money would also help the center stay open till 9:30 p.m. at night.
For more information about the Community Life Center of Rockford, click HERE.
Northwest Rockford Neighbors:
Northwest Rockford Neighbors started in 2018, and looks to take a holistic approach on improving the northwest side of the city.
This involves different kinds of neighborhood improvement and community engagement regardless of age.
Specifically when it comes to targeting youth, the organization started the Spark Technology Center. Leaders of Northwest Rockford Neighbors see this as a way of engaging a younger generation interested in technology. It provides classes like programming, or can do things as simple as helping kids figure out internet access at home.
With the money, Northwest Rockford Neighbors plans to take a handful of area kids on a leadership summer camp. The goal goes beyond making them non-violent members of the community, but future leaders in the Rockford area according to Northwest Rockford Neighbors Board Member, Jeremiah Griffin.
So we're going to take a group of 12 to 16 children, or youth, and take them and be able to put them into places where they can learn about non violence and response," Griffin said. "They'll learn mainly about community development and how to organize how to come together to be a positive influence in our community."
Griffin says this underscores the goal of their other programs which is to keep kids in the area and prepare them to lead the city in the future.
For more information on Northwest Rockford Neighbors, click HERE.