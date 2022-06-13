 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Meadows Mall to be fully redeveloped by end of 2023

FREEPORT -- Marshalls, Five Below, Pet Supplies Plus, and other major retailers will soon be coming to Meadows Mall shopping center.

The shopping center will be renamed "The Meadows" after a major remodel including building a dog park and the expansion of space for current tenants.

The project has been in talks since 2016.

“Without Doug and Mark Winters, the former owners, this project wouldn’t be possible. They were helpful in the transition and selective with who would transition ownership for this redevelopment,” states Victor Baeten, Managing Member of Freeport IL, LLC.

“After 20 years of owning the center and being local residents themselves, they want the best for Freeport.”

With the loss of JCPenney's and the gain of Hy-Vee into the same space, retailers were incentivized to come to "The Meadows."

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City had been in talks with Marshalls to bring them to Freeport. Talks cooled down when the pandemic hit,” says City Manager Randy Bukas.

“We are thankful that the developer of this project was able to retain Marshall’s interest.”

Marshalls and Five Below stores are anticipated to open by mid-November 2022 prior to Black Friday shopping.

Pet Supplies Plus is planning a mid-2023 open.

Muddy Paws Pet Services will soon merge within Pet Supplies plus and grow the existing salon team.

JK Salon, a current tenant in the shopping center, will move from their current space to a combination of spaces on the Northern end of the mall in either late 2022 or early 2023. 

Anytime Fitness will be expanding their space by over 50% in 2023 with natural light sources.

“The Greater Freeport Partnership worked with Mr. Baeten, the City of Freeport, and area financial partners to help bring this exciting project to fruition. The complete renovation of the mall will secure retail tenants that are new to the market and fill vacant spaces. We understand the importance of having local, expansive retail choices for the retention and attraction of a talented workforce,” says Mark Williams, executive director of the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Including planned improvements, "The Meadows" shopping center is expected to be fully renovated and leased by the end of 2023.

