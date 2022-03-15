McNamara says he'll 'continue to fight' after Mercyhealth vote

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're hearing from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara after the Illinois Health & Services Review Board voted to allow Mercyhealth to end inpatient services at its N. Rockton Ave. campus.
The board voted 6-0-1 in favor of the Mercyhealth's exemption request Tuesday afternoon.
With approval, the N. Rockton Ave. campus will discontinue the 70-bed medical surgical at the Rockton campus. Three members of the board, including Dr. Sandra Martell, recused themselves from voting.
Despite the final vote numbers, board members still had questions. One board member went as far as saying "I don't have a choice." That's because board members were being asked to vote on whether or not Mercyhealth's application provided every bit of information needed to close the inpatient services, not whether or not the board member agreed with the decision. Other board members said they were voting "yes, but with reservations."
Mayor Tom McNamara says he's glad board members had concerns with the decision to close inpatient services.
"In making the vote, nearly every member commented that they had great reservations about the decision, but were bound by statute to vote yes since the organization had submitted the appropriate paperwork. I’m glad that the members were concerned about this closure impacting the most vulnerable in our community. I am too. I will continue to fight for what is right for our residents and for our community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement following the vote.
A spokesperson for Mercyhealth has not said when inpatient services will officially end at the N. Rockton Ave. campus.
Mercyhealth announced in late November over the next year, there will be a consolidation of outpatient services to the Javon Bea Hospital Rockton Campus while inpatient services will be directed to the Javon Bea Hospital Riverside location.
Mercyhealth then started integrating its medical and surgical impatient beds at the Rockton Avenue Campus to the Riverside Campus.