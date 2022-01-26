McNamara, Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea blame each other over closure of inpatient services at Rockton Ave. campus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A public hearing held by the State of Illinois regarding the closure of inpatient services at Mercyhealth's Rockton Ave. campus lasted roughly three hours Wednesday afternoon.
Dozens of community members signed up to speak during the hearing as well as several employees with Mercyhealth, including the health system's CEO, Javon Bea.
The hearing was requested by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, who also spoke during the hearing. Venita Hervey, the former alderwoman of the ward where the hospital is located, believes the latest round of cuts at the hospital was the plan all along.
"As far as I'm concerned, this latest round of cuts was orchestrated. I think it's been orchestrated from the beginning. Rockford memorial is a shadow of its former self," Venita Hervey said during the hearing.
Mercyhealth announced in late November over the next year, there will be a consolidation of outpatient services to the Javon Bea Hospital Rockton Campus while inpatient services will be directed to the Javon Bea Hospital Riverside location.
Mercyhealth then started integrating its medical and surgical impatient beds at the Rockton Avenue Campus to the Riverside Campus.
Supporters of the hospital during Wednesday's hearing said their vision for the hospital reflects patient safety first and foremost.
"Our 2022 vision reflects safe and effective patient care, the realities of the workforce and fiscal sustainability. Rockton will remain a vibrant and necessary compliment to Riverside as we continue to serve the greater Rockford region," said Dr. John Dorsey, the Medical Director for Mercyhealth.
Bea, who previously said he had no plans to close emergency services at the Rockton Ave. campus, said he'd keep the hospital open if the city paid for a new culvert sewer system after the hospital flooded in 2018.
In June of 2018, a flash flood burst into the hospital leading to several feet of standing water on the hospital's lowest floor. Bea says that flooding danger remains and has even sued the city of Rockford to try and force their hand to fund the project.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara acknowledged the lawsuit, but said that a hospital and CEO that do millions of dollars in business should have the funds to do that project.
"It is his fault that this is taking place," McNamara said. "He's used Rockford memorial Foundation funds to build a palace out on Riverside, but yet he can't take care of the flooding issues that he now blames?"
McNamara and Bea also give differing accounts over how much the sewer system would cost the city. Bea claims it would cost the city six million while McNamara says the asking prices he's been given double that estimate.
As it pertains to in person services, we asked Bea if the city decided to fund the sewer program, would he bring back in-patient care to Rockton:
"I want that box culvert put in from the west end of the campus to concrete so bad because I know that's what would protect the hospital from flooding, that I would commit to doing that," Bea said.
But Bea partially went back on his statement in the same comment.
"Was this just a medical stabilization patient, like something a primary care doctor can manage, then yeah, I would commit to that. But if it's a patient that has different calls for involvement requiring specialist backup, they've been transferring those patients to Riverside for years because it's in the best interest of the patient."
"I'm willing to, but our doctors would have to be willing to."
The growing concern from McNamara and other citizens during the meeting is that the continued removal of services from the Rockton campus would eventually close. Bea did firmly deny those claims saying the hospital would not close as long as he was in leadership.
"We will never close this hospital as long as I'm CEO," Bea said during a media briefing following the hearing.
Bea reiterated that Mercyhealth has invested more than $100 million at the Rockton Ave. campus from 2015 through last December, including nearly $30 million in renovations at the hospital.
