McNamara: City of Rockford stands with Ukraine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has issued a statement following Russia invading Ukraine.
In a series of tweets, McNamara called Russia's actions "horrendous" and says the "City of Rockford stands with Ukraine."
The mayor also addressed the city's relationship with Brovary, Ukraine in a series of tweets.
"The relationship between Rockford and Brovary arose from a meeting with a visiting soccer team from Kiev. The Kiev contingent suggested a sister city arrangement with Brovary, a Kiev suburb of 85,900. The Rockford City Council and Mayor Charles Box made it official in 1995. As a gift to Brovary, a Rockford group traveled to build the first of 2 playgrounds for Brovary’s children. These two projects were the beginning of “Kids Around the World”, a Rockford organization that builds playgrounds for children in poverty-stricken & war-torn foreign cities. Rockford and Brovary maintain a strong relationship. Rockford residents send food and medicine, and area doctors visit to donate their services. Brovary’s Mayor toured Rockford; his wife lived in Rockford for six months; their son was married at a Rockford church.
Russia invaded Ukraine late Wednesday night.