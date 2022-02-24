 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

McNamara: City of Rockford stands with Ukraine

  • 0
Mayor Tom McNamara.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has issued a statement following Russia invading Ukraine.

In a series of tweets, McNamara called Russia's actions "horrendous" and says the "City of Rockford stands with Ukraine."

The mayor also addressed the city's relationship with Brovary, Ukraine in a series of tweets. 

"The relationship between Rockford and Brovary arose from a meeting with a visiting soccer team from Kiev. The Kiev contingent suggested a sister city arrangement with Brovary, a Kiev suburb of 85,900. The Rockford City Council and Mayor Charles Box made it official in 1995. As a gift to Brovary, a Rockford group traveled to build the first of 2 playgrounds for Brovary’s children. These two projects were the beginning of “Kids Around the World”, a Rockford organization that builds playgrounds for children in poverty-stricken & war-torn foreign cities. Rockford and Brovary maintain a strong relationship. Rockford residents send food and medicine, and area doctors visit to donate their services. Brovary’s Mayor toured Rockford; his wife lived in Rockford for six months; their son was married at a Rockford church.

Russia invaded Ukraine late Wednesday night. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you