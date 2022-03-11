McNamara announces initiative to improve neighborhoods. Here's how it'll work

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford announced a new initiative to improve neighborhoods throughout the city.
Mayor Tom McNamara says Neighborhood Improvement Initiative focuses on our people and places by connecting residents with resources and implementing plans to improve the environment.
Throughout the spring and summer, City Staff will focus on six select neighborhood areas that have been negatively impacted by violent crime and could benefit tremendously from being better connected to community resources and services.
One neighborhood at a time, employees will assess the neighborhood and the needs of residents in that specific area.
Then, a team of employees and representatives from community partners will bring resources directly to the neighborhood and people's doorsteps during a focused workday.
This includes connecting residents with energy assistance programs, enrolling children and families in on our head start program, and distributing smoke detectors and more, according to the city.
The city says they'll also be teaming up with more than 20 organizations to provide resources focused on filling essential need — including medical, mental health, disability, senior and youth services, lighting and home repair services.
The city will also be improving sidewalks and streetlights.
At the end of the workday, residents will come together at a block party for food, fun, and creating more connections. The city says it's all an effort to build relationships with and between residents, improve the neighborhood, provide hope to our residents and reduce crime.
Here's a look at the tentative workdays schedule:
- Friday, April 22: Area bordered by Albert, School, Central, and Mulberry
- Friday, May 20: Area bordered by N. Horsman, Whitman, Woodlawn, and Locust
- Friday, June 17: Area bordered by Winnebago, Whitman, N. Court, and Locust
- Saturday, July 16: Area bordered by Broadway, Kishwaukee, the railroad tracks, and 8th St.
- Saturday, August 20: Area bordered by West Middle School, Kenmore Ave, the alley east of Kilburn, and Custer Ave.
- Friday, September 23: Lincoln and Island Streets from S. Main to Custer