May Nicor bill shows increase for customers

On May 3, Nicor sent out an email out to customers entitled, “Understand the May 1 gas price increase.”
In the message, the company states that it is important to be “transparent and open with our customers about factors that may affect their natural gas bill.”
The email continues to explain how the cost of natural gas does not benefit Nicor’s profits, since both the customer and Nicor pay the same price.
Due to an increased market price, the gas supply charge will increase to $1.11 in May, compared to $0.68 from a month ago. Though these charges only account for 70% of a customer’s bill, the remaining line items include taxes and delivery cost.
The email goes further to explain, “Nicor Gas understands our customers expect and deserve natural gas service that is clean, safe, reliable, and affordable every day, including service without interruption through extreme weather and unpredictable low temperatures.”
