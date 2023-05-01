May is off to a cold start as gusty winds take over

The first few days of May stays below average as cloud cover dominates along with stronger winds.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 30's early on as some remain in the lower 40's.
Monday features a chance for a light shower or two, might just be a drizzle as times as a large system begins to exit the Great Lake region. With temperatures so chilly this morning, you may even notice a few snowflakes mixing in.
Cloud cover will dominate today as we hang on to a chance for a shower or two. The best chance to see any precipitation today will be for areas to the east of I-39.
Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 40's putting us over 15° below average for the first day of May. As we stay cool, gusty winds will take over as winds my gust near 40 MPH at times.
Winds will start to settle overnight and into Tuesday as winds will gust up to 30 MPH. Temperatures later tonight will drop into the upper 30's for another cooler night but Tuesday stays dry as the afternoon will reach the middle 50's. Tuesday night brings us a threat of patchy frost as we'll still fall into the low to mid 30's.
By Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the lower 60's as sunshine returns and stays with us through the end of the week. Thursday will bring us near 70° with the lower 70's settling in by Friday into the weekend.