 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Northwesterly Winds Expected Today...

Northwesterly winds will increase across the area through the
morning. The strongest wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected
generally in areas along and west of line from near Rockford to
Pontiac Illinois during the late morning and afternoon hours.
Wind speeds will then ease this evening.

These winds will blow around loose objects and could create
driving difficulties for high-profile vehicles.

May is off to a cold start as gusty winds take over

  • 0

The first few days of May stays below average as cloud cover dominates along with stronger winds. 

2 panels with big icons.png

Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 30's early on as some remain in the lower 40's. 

Monday features a chance for a light shower or two, might just be a drizzle as times as a large system begins to exit the Great Lake region. With temperatures so chilly this morning, you may even notice a few snowflakes mixing in. 

Cloud cover will dominate today as we hang on to a chance for a shower or two. The best chance to see any precipitation today will be for areas to the east of I-39. 

Wind Gust Forecast.png

Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 40's putting us over 15° below average for the first day of May. As we stay cool, gusty winds will take over as winds my gust near 40 MPH at times. 

Winds will start to settle overnight and into Tuesday as winds will gust up to 30 MPH. Temperatures later tonight will drop into the upper 30's for another cooler night but Tuesday stays dry as the afternoon will reach the middle 50's. Tuesday night brings us a threat of patchy frost as we'll still fall into the low to mid 30's. 

tonight 4.png

By Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the lower 60's as sunshine returns and stays with us through the end of the week. Thursday will bring us near 70° with the lower 70's settling in by Friday into the weekend. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you