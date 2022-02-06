Maximum Performance hosts 3rd annual winter games competition

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Not all of the intense competition is going on in the Olympics, but in another winter games event much closer to home.
Maximum Performance Training in Machesney Park hosted their 3rd Annual Winter Games event.
Teams from the three Maximum Performance locations in the Stateline compete while motivating and challenging each other to keep going.
Members of the gym, as well as anyone who wanted to join, got in on the intense workouts and friendly competition.
"It's a different variety of moves that we do incorporate in most of our regular workouts," says Taylor Domino, Program Director at Maximum Performance. "We have deadlifts, slam balls, sandbags, kettlebells, stuff that is designed to get the heart rate up to burn that fat and build muscle as well as incorporating strength too."
Domino says they do plan on holding a summer edition of the games, but have not set a date yet.
Maximum Performance has three locations in the Stateline, at 8702 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park, at 274 Meadow St. in Belvidere, and at 106 S. Madison St. in Rockford.