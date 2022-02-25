 Skip to main content
Masks to be optional in Winnebago, Boone county courts starting Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 17th Judicial Circuit is updating its requirements regarding masks in courtrooms in both Winnebago and Boone County. 

Starting Monday, masks or face coverings will not be required, the court announced Friday. 

Persons choosing to wear a face covering or mask may be directed by a judge to remove their face covering or mask if deemed necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.

“This change in practice is consistent with the recent order of the Illinois Supreme Court and current community covid-19 metrics,” said John S. Lowry, Chief Judge of the 17th Circuit Court. “The court will continue to monitor its operations and further amendments could be necessary if covid-19 metrics warrant change. I note that individuals may attend court virtually unless they have been specifically directed to appear in person.”

Illinois is set to remove its indoor mask mandate in most locations on Monday. 

