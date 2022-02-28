Masks no longer required at two prominent Rockford entertainment venues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the state's indoor mask mandate officially coming to an end, two Rockford venues have updated their masking policies.
Masks will no longer be required at both the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Guests can still wear a mask if they choose too.
Certain event promoters may independently make additional requirements which could include, without limitation, mandatory facemask requirements at all times.
If an event does require masks, ticket purchasers will be advised upon purchasing their tickets.
Guests may also email or call the box office with questions regarding specific event policies at boxoffice@asmrockford.com and 815-968-5222.