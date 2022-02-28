Masks no longer required at Rockford Schnucks

ST. LOUIS (WREX) — After the CDC outlined a new set of COVID-19 measures, Schnucks has updated its masking policies.
The grocery store announced Monday they've updated their policy to align with the CDC, meaning the store will no longer require masks to be worn by customers or staff at majority of their locations, including Rockford.
“Customers, teammates, and vendors who are not under a government mask mandate and not in a county identified as high risk according to the current CDC Community Level assessment tool will no longer be required to wear masks,” explained Mason Keller, Schnucks Vice President of Asset Protection. “We welcome anyone to continue to wear a mask based on their personal comfort level and we will continue to offer complimentary masks at all of our locations.”
Masks will still be required at locations in Indiana and at the Carbondale, Illinois location.
The CDC's new guidance focuses less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. More than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.
According to the CDC's map, every community in our area is now considered to be at a "low" or "medium" risk of transmitting the virus.