Maroa post office to be renamed for fallen Illinois National Guardsman

SPRINGFIELD -- The post office located in Maroa, Illinois will soon be renamed after a fallen Illinois National Guardsman who was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2004.
Illinois Army National Guard Specialist Jeremy Ridlen was among approximately 170 soldiers deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in December 2003.
Ridlen was stationed with the 1544th Transportation Company, which is based in Paris, Illinois.
Ridlen was just 23 years old when he died from small arms fire on May 23, 2004.
The incident happened after a dump truck on the side of the road was detonated as Ridlen's military convoy passed by in East Fallujah, Iraq.
Jeremy Ridlen was born and raised in Maroa. He and his twin brother, Jason, attended Illinois State University where they signed up for the Illinois State Guard.
“Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave his life for his country, and renaming this post office in his honor will serve as a lasting tribute to his sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.
President Joe Biden signed House Resolution 3579 on June 16, 2022, which designates the U.S. Post Office as Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.
“As a member of the Army National Guard, Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country and we remain eternally grateful,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, District 13, Illinois.
“Designating this post office in honor of Jeremy will serve as a testament to his bravery and a reminder of all those who laid down their life for the United States of America.”