March weather comes back with rain and hints of snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We got a taste of typical April and May weather lately, but temperatures come crashing down on Friday. As the weather cools off, showers keep the Stateline feeling soggy into the weekend.
Soggy Friday:
Spotty rain showers sprinkle the Stateline through Friday morning, so the day gets off to a damp start. We won't see a ton of rainfall just yet, so there's plenty of dry time scattered around Friday morning.
From the afternoon onward, however, the rain showers become steady. We may not see the rain end until late Friday night. That could be well over 12 hours of straight rainfall. The showers are mostly light, but an occasional downpour or two is possible.
Be ready for a cold, wet day. Breezy north winds add to the damp, chilly feeling in the air. We'll only see highs in the low 40s Friday afternoon.
A few snowflakes mix in late Friday night as the weather turns colder. That said, by the time the snow mixes in, the weather starts drying out. We may only see scattered flurries and little to no accumulation by Saturday morning.
Trending warmer:
Saturday dries out quickly but stays cool over the rest of the day. Highs stay in the 40s for a second day in a row. Breezy northwest winds add a hint of wind chill on the day.
Sunday quickly turns the weather around, just like we saw last weekend. Under a sunny sky, temperatures rebound back to around 60 degrees.
We hold onto the 60s in early next week. Monday turns partly cloudy, but that won't hold back the warmer weather.
More rain next week:
We cool off again going into the middle of next week, in part due to a rainy pattern setting up.
Showers begin on Tuesday and may hang around through Wednesday. The rain may not fall steadily over that whole stretch but be ready for soggy weather most of the time.
Temperatures fall back to the 40s and 50s during the rainy weather. We stay right around 50 degrees for the rest of next week.