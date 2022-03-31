March ends with winter instead of spring weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers blanket the Stateline through the course of Thursday, slowing you down a little on the roads. The wintry weather slowly leaves over the coming days.
Wintry Thursday:
March isn't a stranger to snowfall, but it is uncommon for snow to fall late in the month.
We'll continue to see scattered snow showers throughout the remainder of the day. They will fall occasionally, so look for some breaks in the showers and dry time. A little rain may mix in with the snow by the afternoon. Dry weather takes back over tonight.
With temperatures near or above freezing, the snow struggles to stick. Watch out for slush spots in parking lots, bridges, and overpasses, but the majority of roads remain wet.
Temperatures struggle to warm overall. We'll only see highs in the upper 30s this afternoon. Breezy northwest winds keep wind chills in the 20s.
Cool into the weekend:
The weather dries out Friday, but remains cooler moving forward. Temperatures warm up 10 degrees, but only to the upper 40s. That's still a touch cool for the start of April. Mostly sunny weather rounds out Friday and the work week.
Saturday remains cool and in the 40s. Because of the below average weather, look for another chance at a rain/snow mix for the start of the weekend. The showers may lean more towards rain versus snow, but we'll see both at times through the day.
Sunday reverses course and turns sunny and dry. The weather warms back up into the 50s.
April showers ahead:
Typical spring weather rolls on next week. Monday through Wednesday have chances for rain, but we won't see continuous rainfall that whole time. Be on the lookout for on-and-off rain over those days.
The weather stays in the 50s, so at least snow won't be mixing in. The soggy stretch might linger into Thursday, then we get a chance to dry out late in the week. Look for the 50s to hold on strong as we get into next weekend.