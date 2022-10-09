Man shot in the face in Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shooting in Rockford leaves one man with "non-life-threatening" injuries Sunday evening.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of West St.
According to the announcement, a man was shot in the face at that scene. Authorities say the man's injuries "appear" to be non-life-threatening.
Officers ask the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.