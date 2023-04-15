Man shot in Rockford Saturday evening

ROCKFORD — A man was shot Saturday evening in Rockford, according to police.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 1000 22nd Ave. An adult male has sustained non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we complete the investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 16, 2023
Rockford Police tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that officers are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 22nd Ave.
According to the tweet, a man was shot and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police ask the public to avoid that area while officers investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article with new information as it becomes available.