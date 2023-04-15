 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Man shot in Rockford Saturday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
22nd Ave Shooting 04-15-2023

ROCKFORD — A man was shot Saturday evening in Rockford, according to police.

Rockford Police tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that officers are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 22nd Ave.

According to the tweet, a man was shot and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police ask the public to avoid that area while officers investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you