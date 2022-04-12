 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot in leg while riding motorcyle in Rockford Sunday Evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting Generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man was shot in the leg while riding his motorcycle through Rockford Sunday night. 

According to a release from Rockford Police, officers were flagged down in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue regarding a 24-year-old male shot in the leg.

Officers were told that as the victim drove down the street, a red vehicle with four men in the car started to follow him and one of the passengers began shooting towards him.

The victim was hurt but is expected to be okay. 

As the car drove away, several more shots were fired at the victim.

A home in the 2000 block of Green Street was also struck.

There have been no arrests made at this time. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you