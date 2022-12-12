Man sentenced to 30 months probation for hate crimes, stalking

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to probation for 2.5 years after violating a no-stalking order, driving under the influence, and harassing victims over text.
On December 7, Anthony R. Seminerio was sentenced to 30 months probation by the Honorable Judge Roe for:
- Two counts of the offense of Hate Crime (Class 4 Felony)
- Violation of a No Stalking Order (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol (Class A Misdemeanor)
On June 17, 2021, Seminerio repeatedly sent text message to the victims about a disagreement over construction at one of the victim's residence.
In the messages, Seminerio made statements about the victims' race and ancestry.
The victims asked Seminerio over and over to stop texting, but Seminerio kept sending harassing messages about their race.
On June 23, 2021, Seminerio violated a Stalking-No Contact order that was acquired by one of the victims by coming within 300 feet of the victim's home.
Seminerio is required to:
- Report to a probation officer
- Not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons
- Not consume alcohol or drugs
- Submit to random urinalysis
- Attend a victim impact panel
- Cooperate and satisfactorily complete any assessments including substance abuse
- DUI evaluation and individual counseling
- Work or pursue a course of study or vocational training
- Perform 200 hours of public service work
- Have no contact with the victims
- Complete an education programming discouraging hate crime
- 180 days in jail stayed
- Wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring device until further of court