Man killed in Boone County crash identified

CALEDONIA (WREX) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a rural Boone County crash Tuesday.
Authorities say Norman Farel, 67-years-old of Belvidere, was killed in a single car crash outside of Caledonia early Tuesday morning.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Farel was on Hunter Rd. just east of Caledonia Rd. just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say he overcorrected, causing his car to roll over several times. The Boone County Coroner says that he died from his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Boone County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Department.