Man in critical condition after ATV falls through ice

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after driving an ATV onto a frozen lake in suburban Chicago and falling through the ice.
Lake County sheriff's deputies were sent to Druce Lake near Gurnee about 4 p.m. Wednesday and observed a person had gone underwater.
A fire department diver located the man approximately 6 feet below the surface of the water and attached a rope to him and used it to pull the man to shore.
Paramedics and deputies conducted CPR before the man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.