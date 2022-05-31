 Skip to main content
Man identified in Rockford Casino Shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced the details of the man in connection with the officer involved shooting outside of the Rockford Casino on Saturday Night.

Bradley James Thompkins, 51, was inside the casino on Saturday before exiting into the parking lot where he was met by three officers.

After putting the gun to his head, firing a shot into the air and then pointing the gun at the officers, Thompkins was shot in the midsection.

Hanley says Thompkins remains in the hospital at this time.

Two Rockford Police Officers and One Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

13WREX will provide any further updates on the shooting as it becomes available. 

