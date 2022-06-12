Man hurt after Rockford shooting Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man was injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday that officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Arthur Ave. and N. Johnston Ave.
Police say a 24-year-old man was hurt in the shooting, but is in stable condition.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Shooting investigation near Arthur/Johnston. A 24-year-old man is in stable condition at this time. Please avoid the area as we investigate the incident.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 12, 2022
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.