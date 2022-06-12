 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man hurt after Rockford shooting Sunday

  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man was injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday that officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Arthur Ave. and N. Johnston Ave.

Police say a 24-year-old man was hurt in the shooting, but is in stable condition.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you