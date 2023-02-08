Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Rockford woman

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On February 8, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced that Brandon Taylor was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial.

During the early morning hours of October 8, 2020, Brandon Taylor and three other codefendants, Dory Love, Nakeithian Johnson, and Thomas Hawkins, broke into a home in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue of Rockford.

When the codefendants could not find what they were looking for during the break-in, they made one of the people who lived in the house call another person to bring drugs to the home's address.

The person then asked his mother, Tammy Gonzalez, to give him a ride to the home.

When the car arrived at the home, Nakeithian Johnson fired a shot at the vehicle, hitting and killing Gonzalez.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony that is punishable by a sentence of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of Mandatory Supervised Release.