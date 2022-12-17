 Skip to main content
Man fighting for his life after overnight shooting

Rockford Police Department RPD Generic.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting overnight in Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Charles St.

Police say a man received life-threatening injuries in the shooting. No updates on the man's condition have been released as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released information on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX is following this story and will provide updates to this article with additional information as it becomes available.

