Man fighting for his life after overnight shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting overnight in Rockford.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Charles St.
Police say a man received life-threatening injuries in the shooting. No updates on the man's condition have been released as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities have not released information on any suspects at this time.
