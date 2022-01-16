Man, dog killed in overnight fire in DeKalb

DEKALB (WREX) — A man and a dog have died and a firefighter was injured in an overnight house fire in DeKalb.
The DeKalb Fire Department says they were called to the 1000 block of S. 6th St just after midnight Sunday morning.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the building. Firefighters had to break down a door to get in and fight the blaze.
Firefighters found a man in the building and sent him to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where he later died.
Crews also found a dog in the building that had died because of the fire.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The building is considered unsafe to enter because of the fire. Damage is estimated at $500,000.
The fire is still under investigation by the DeKalb Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.